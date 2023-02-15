MP BJP leader injured in cricket match with Scindia

MP: BJP leader injured while trying to catch ball hit by Scindia at newly-built stadium

Vikas Mishra tried to catch a ball hit by the minister. But he missed the catch and the ball hit him in the forehead

PTI
PTI, Rewa ,
  • Feb 15 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 22:20 ist
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary suffered injuries to the head on Wednesday while trying to catch a ball hit by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a casual game in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

He was taken to hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

The incident took place at the newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura, said Dheeraj Dwivedi, another local BJP functionary.

The game was being played after the stadium was inaugurated earlier in the day, he said. Vikas Mishra tried to catch a ball hit by the minister. But he missed the catch and the ball hit him in the forehead. The game was stopped, and he was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital.

Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, visited him in the hospital later. “His condition is stable," said Dwivedi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Cricket
Jyotiraditya Scindia

What's Brewing

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

 