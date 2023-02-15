MP: BJP leader injured while trying to catch ball hit by Scindia at newly-built stadium

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary suffered injuries to the head on Wednesday while trying to catch a ball hit by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a casual game in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

He was taken to hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

The incident took place at the newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura, said Dheeraj Dwivedi, another local BJP functionary.

The game was being played after the stadium was inaugurated earlier in the day, he said. Vikas Mishra tried to catch a ball hit by the minister. But he missed the catch and the ball hit him in the forehead. The game was stopped, and he was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital.

Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, visited him in the hospital later. “His condition is stable," said Dwivedi.