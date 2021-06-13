MP: Transgender held for dancing in campus of religious place, posting clip

A 24-year-old transgender was arrested for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly danced in a mosque's campus in Madhya Pradesh and uploaded the video on social media, police said on Sunday.

"Nanu Vishwas Kinnar was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with hurting religious feelings with deliberate and malicious intention under section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code," Talaiya Inspector DP Singh told reporters.

He said authorities of the Moti Masjid had lodged a complaint stating that the act of the transgender had hurt their religious feelings. "The Kinnar danced in the campus of the Moti Masjid and uploaded the video on social media which went viral according to the complaint," he said. Kinnar was granted bail hours after his arrest from the police station as the criminal section invoked against him invites less than seven years' imprisonment if convicted by a court of law, police said.

The Kinnar has more than one lakh followers on social media platforms, according to a police official.