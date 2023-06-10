MP: Two indulge in sexual acts with goat; one arrested

One person was arrested and a search was on for another for allegedly indulging in sexual acts with a goat in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Neelkanth village under Bherunda police station on Friday evening, he said.
Also Read: 12-year-old girl raped by judo instructor in school in UP's Meerut
Nasrullaganj police station in charge Akash Amalkar said, following a complaint, the two men were booked under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The complainant said he was grazing goats when he found one of the animals missing. He heard the bleating of a goat nearby and saw the accused indulging in unnatural acts with it," he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move
One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride
NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes
How could AI destroy humanity?
Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays
Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams