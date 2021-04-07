Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab

Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab prison

After a 900-km road journey that took over 14 hours, the five-time MLA reached Banda jail, where he was lodged in barrack number 15

PTI
PTI, Banda (UP),
  • Apr 07 2021, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 06:04 ist
Former BSP legislator-turned-gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Dreaded gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail early Wednesday morning after spending over two years in a Punjab prison, police said.

Acting on a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh Police took custody of the 57-year-old BSP legislator at Rupnagar jail on Tuesday to bring him back to Banda prison.

After a 900-km road journey that took over 14 hours, the five-time MLA reached Banda jail, where he was lodged in barrack number 15.

Read | UP Police team reaches Punjab's Rupnagar to take custody of Mukhtar Ansari

"Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises," Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari said.

Ansari will be guarded by three security personnel round-the-clock inside the barrack, he said. 

Besides, a panel of four doctors has been constituted on the apex court's directions to monitor Ansari's health.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 