Mumbai man kills brother for stepping out during lockdown

In a bizarre incident, a man killed his younger brother in Mumbai for stepping out of his house during the India lockdown, which has been imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

This is the first-of-its-kind crime reported during the 21-day shutdown period.

The incident was reported on Thursday night form the Samata Nagar area of Kandivli, in the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The deceased was identified as Durgesh Laxmi Thakur (21). His brother, Rajesh Laxmi Thakur (29) have been arrested by the Samata Nagar police station.

Durgesh worked in a private company in Pune but came to Mumbai to stay with his brother during the shutdown. Rajesh had been advising and warning Durgesh against stepping out.

However, paying no heed to his elder brother's advice, he ventured out. When in the evening Durgesh came back, Rajesh and his wife confronted him. This led to a verbal fight after which Rajesh hit Durgesh with a sharp object.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on admission.

Rajesh, who owned a local saloon in Kandivli (East) stayed with his wife near Gaondevi Road at Samta Nagar.

Rajesh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (302) and produced in a local magistrate court, where he was remanded in police custody.