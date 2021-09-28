Muslim artists receive death threats for playing roles in 'Ramlila' in UP

Two Muslims artists, who had been playing leading roles in the 'Ramlila' (dramatic presentation of the life and deeds of Lord Rama) in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly town, for several years, allegedly received death threats from unidentified people and were asked to stop playing the roles.

According to the police sources here, Dainish, who played the role of Lord Rama and another Muslim girl, who played the role of 'Kaikeyi' (the wife of King Dasratha, Lord Rama's father), were threatened with dire consequences and also ex-communication from the community if they continued to play the roles.

"We were asked to quit the Ramlila or be ready to face the consequences," Danish said adding that they had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and had sought security.

The organisers of the 'Ramlila' said that they would be forced to stop its the shows if the two main artists quit the play.

Police said that a case was registered and the matter was being investigated. "We are trying to identify the people, who have threatened the two artists," said a senior police official in Bareilly.

The police suspected a personal enmity also and the role of an acquaintance of the artists was being investigated.

'Ramlilas' are organised across the UP during these months and at many places Muslim artists also take part in the dramatic presentation. In fact in several districts the Muslims have been playing key roles in the 'Ramlilas' for decades without any problem.

