Muzaffarnagar: 14 y/o girl 5 months pregnant after rape

A minor girl was found to be pregnant in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, five months after she was allegedly raped by a youth in the same area, police said.

On Saturday, the 14-year-old went to the hospital where she was confirmed to be four months pregnant following which her father lodged a complaint at Titawi police station, they said.

Police said a case was registered and the accused Chinu arrested under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, it is alleged that the girl was raped by the accused when she had gone to the fields five months ago.

She was raped and threatened of dire consequences if anything was disclosed, the complaint stated.

It was only on Saturday that she was found to be four months pregnant, it stated.