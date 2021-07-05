New Excise Policy to be uploaded on website today, Delhi government tells High Court

The Delhi government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the new Excise Policy 2021-22, which was approved in June, will be uploaded on its website today.

The government’s submission came on a petition by liquor traders association seeking direction to the AAP government to make public the new Excise Policy.

The court was also informed that the last date of submission of bids for the tender floated by the government is July 12.

Considering the submissions, Justice Rekha Palli said no order is called for and the petition is disposed of by binding the authorities to their statement.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Delhi government, contended that the petition was not maintainable as the tender was enough and policy was not required for e-bid.

Senior advocate Arun Mohan, appearing for the petitioner association, submitted that the new Excise Policy has been approved by the government but has not been made public and it cannot be kept secret.

The plea said that on June 28, the government floated tender inviting e-bids for grant of 32 zonal retail licenses for the 2021-22 through e-tendering process in the form of L-7Z/L-7V for sale of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in the national capital on the basis of the new policy.

It said that despite floating the tender publicly on the basis of approved new Excise Policy 2021-22 for Delhi, the policy is yet to be made public or available on the internet/ or government’s website and as per the schedule of the tender, the last date for the pre-bid queries is July 5.

The plea, filed through advocate Siddharth Sharma, said while the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on July 6, and the submission of the e-bid is between July 12 to 20.

In order to prepare financially viable and attractive e-bids for the tender, it is necessary that the approved new policy should be made available to all prospective stakeholders and public in general, it said.