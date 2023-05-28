New Parliament inauguration Live: 'The coffin in our tweet a representation of democracy being buried'- RJD leader amid backlash from BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The day commenced with a puja at 7.30 am. The Prime Minister was then handed the historic 'sengol' after the puja, who installed it near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. Follow live updates right here with DH.
"It is a very good thing that the new Parliament has been built. I keep myself away from politics, the only thing I can say is that everyone should work unitedly for the growth of the country," says Sikh Guru Balbir Singh,who took part in the multi-faith prayers at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. (ANI)
'The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried'
As BJP slams RJD for the coffin comparison, the party says "the coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried". He says the country would not accept this, adding that the Parliament is the "temple of democracy" and a place to have discussions.
Sushil Modi wants 'case of treason' against RJD for comparing new Parliament with 'coffin'
A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin: BJP leader Sushil Modi on RJD's tweet comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin
BJP's Dushyant Gautam calls RJD's new Parliament comparison 'unfortunate'
BJP leader Dushyant Gautam terms RJD's comparison ofthe new Parliament building to a coffin as "unfortunate".
"Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with 'zero'? We were earlier sitting in zero".
'Incomplete event', says Supriya Sule as PM Modi opens new Parliament
NCP leader Supriya Sule says opening a new Parliament building without the presence of Opposition parties makes it an 'incomplete event'. It means there is no democracy in the country, she adds.
'New Parliament building represents change'
Jasbeer Kaur, who took part in the multi-faith prayers at the inauguration of new Parliament, said the building represents "change" as she hailedthe historic moment.
'Unity in diversity', says Jewish Rabbi's as PM begins inauguration of new Parliament amid Oppn boycott
"Today, we have given the message of unity in diversity," says Jewish Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar who took part in the multi-faith prayers at the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
Anupam Kher's video message on Parliament building inauguration | Watch
Large numbers of police personnel deployed along Delhi-Haryana border to prevent the entry of 'unsocial elements'
With protesting wrestlers and their supporters set to march on the new Parliament building, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it had deployed a considerable number of personnel along the Delhi-Haryana border to prevent the entry of'unsocial elements' to the national capital.
Pic from a 'sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony held at the new Parliament building
PM Modi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers, attended a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony at the new Parliament building, after installing the historic 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, next to the Speaker's chair.
India's new Parliament building: A look at the numbers
Ahead of the grand opening of the new Parliament building -- which is in the centre of a raging row between the central government and the Opposition -- let's look at some of the salient features of the new symbol of Indian democracy.
The foundation stone of the new parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10, 2020. The building's construction started on January 15, 2021 and was to be completed by August 2022. The structure which is to be inaugurated on May 28, has been built in record time with quality construction, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
Read more
Take part in inauguration ceremony to strengthen democracy: Union minister to Oppn
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda says the opposition parties should not do politics and take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy.
Entry, exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan metro stations shut
All entry, exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan metro stations have been closed for passenger movement as the opening ceremony of the new Parliament building is under way. Poeple are requested to plan their travel to avoid any inconvenience.
Members of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stopped at Ambala border
Security beefed up near Ghazipur border ahead of wrestlers' march
Security has been tightened near Ghazipur border area as Khap panchayat leaders and farmers are set to join protesting wrestlers' march to new parliament house in Delhi today.
"We will not allow anything to disrupt the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The entire Delhi Police is on its toes to make sure the inauguration ceremony is conducted smoothly," news agency ANI quotes Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak.
Differences between the new Parliament building and the existing one
Lawmakers of the world’s largest democracy are set to get a new seat with the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled to take place today. With its construction now complete, the new triangular building will replace the iconic circular-shaped 'sansad bhawan', which is around 100-years-old.
The shape and the design might be the most visible form of difference between the two buildings, but it is not the only thing that sets the two structures apart. As the difference of opinion on who should inaugurate the new building heats up the politics, here are the major differences between the to-be-inaugurated and already existing Parliaments.
Read more
PM Modi seeks seers' blessings
Here's a glimpse of PM Modi seeking blessings of the seers before installing the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building.The inauguration ceremony -- which began early morning, followed by the installation of the ‘Sengol’ -- is expected to extend for several hours.
'Sarv-dharma' prayers are underway at the new Parliament building as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the inauguration ceremony.
PM Modi unveils plaque to mark new Parliament building inauguration
After installing the historic 'sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's Chair, PM Narendra Modi has unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi will later inaugurate the new parliament building which will house both the chambers of India’s federal bi-cameral legislature.
Modi, Om Birla, CMs of different states attend multi-faith prayer meeting at new Parliament building
PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and CMs of different states are now attendinga multi-faith prayer meeting at the new Parliament building.
Modi attends 'sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony held at new Parliament building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers, attends a 'sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building.
'Sengol' was consecrated amid Vedic chanting by Adheenams before its installation in new Parliament building
PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in new Parliament building
PM Modi carries the historic 'Sengol' into the Lok Sabha chamber ahead of installation
Modi handed over the 'Sengol' before its installation in new Parliament building
PM Modi, Om Birla attend Puja ahead of inauguration ceremony
The preparations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building got under way at 7.30 am on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla taking part in a puja ahead of the inuaguration ceremony.
After the completition of the puja, PM Modi will receive the historic 'Sengol' and place it in the new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. Here is the full schedule of the events lined up for the day
Stage set for inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi today
Amidst the boycott call by at least 20 opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the new parliament building which will house both the chambers of India’s federal bi-cameral legislature.
Read more
Controversies surrounding new Parliament House
On May 28, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are set to inaugurate India’s new Parliament building. The fact that the PM is inaugurating the Parliament and not President Droupadi Murmu, has irked Opposition parties, most of whom have decided to boycott the ceremony in protest.
Read more