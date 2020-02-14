NIA arrests LoC trader in case related to harbouring terrorists in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Jammu and Kashmir's LoC trade organisation president Tanveer Ahmed Wani in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was caught "escorting" terrorists out of the Valley.

Wani was called to the NIA headquarters and questioned about providing funds to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed, alias Naveed Babu, and others, the officials said.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Jammu, where he would be produced before the designated NIA court.

With his arrest, the number of people nabbed by the NIA has gone up to six.

Besides the DySP, Naveed and now Wani, the others arrested include Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate.

Naveed's brother, Syed Irfan Ahmed, was also arrested after he was brought from Punjab. He was in constant touch with his brother and had asked him to look for an accommodation in Chandigarh where they could go to escape the harsh winter of Kashmir.

The case came to light after Singh, who was accompanying Naveed, Mir and Rather, was intercepted by police near Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month and arrested.