NIA conducts raids in J&K in terrorism case

NIA conducts raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 11:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

NIA conducted raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in a recent terrorism conspiracy case.

Searches are underway in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army
Militancy
Terrorism
NIA

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 