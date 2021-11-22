NIA raids human rights activist's Srinagar residence over terror links

In an early morning swoop, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday carried out searches at the residence and office of human rights activist Khurram Parvez in Srinagar, in connection with a terror funding probe.

Reports said the probe agency sleuths, accompanied by J&K Police and paramilitary personnel, carried out searches at Parvez’s residence in Sonwar and office at Amira Kadal in Srinagar.

Pertinently, on October 28 last year, the NIA had also searched the residence and office of Parvez, who is the coordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society. Last year, Parvez, his associates Parvez Bukhari and Swati Sheshadri; Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, NGO Athrout, and the Greater Kashmir Trust offices were also searched.

The NIA has reportedly found links between Parvez and charge-sheeted activist Gautam Navlakha, who was arrested by the probe agency last year. Since then, Navlakha has been in prison — first in Delhi’s Tihar jail and then in the Taloja jail in Mumbai.

The NIA, in its Elgar Parishad charge sheet, accused Navlakha of being the link between Pakistan’s ISI and the CPI-Maoist. In the Jammu and Kashmir NGO terror funding case, the probe agency claims that money was brought in from Pakistan, European countries, East Timor and Fiji, among others.

The NIA has alleged that the J&K Coalition of Civil Society headed by Parvez, journalist Parvez Bukhari, NGO Athrout and Association for Displaced Persons are all misappropriating funds received as donations to further “secessionist activities in Kashmir.”

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last more than four years.

