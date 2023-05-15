NIA raids multiple places in J&K in terror-funding case

Widening its net on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted multiple raids across Kashmir on members and sympathizers of the banned organization.

Reports said the NIA sleuths accompanied by J&K police and paramilitary forces conducted searches at the premises of JeI members and supporters at 13 locations in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama (south Kashmir), Srinagar and Budgam (central Kashmir).

The raids, in the terror funding case, were continued till this report was filed in the afternoon. The NIA had not made an official statement on the matter till now.

Earlier on May 9, the premier anti-terror probe agency had conducted a raid suo moto registered the case ods at 11 locations across Kashmir at the premises of JeI members and supporters in the same case. The investigations so far by the NIA, which on February 5, 2021, have revealed that JeI has been collecting money ostensibly for charitable purposes, such as promotion of health and education.

According to the NIA investigations, the funds collected were used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities and were also channeled to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres.

Meanwhile, on Monday, they filed a supplementary charge sheet against one accused in the case involving the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the LeT. The NIA charged Faisal Muneer alias Ali Bhai, a resident of Talab Khatikan in Jammu for allegedly conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of LeT/TRF for transportation of firearms and explosives for carrying out terrorist acts in India.

“He had entered into a conspiracy with his handlers based across the border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of these outfits for commission of terror acts in India, as per NIA investigations.

As part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused and handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF, Faisal had actively worked for the militant outfits and had received funds from them with the intent to further its terror activities.

“Faisal is the fourth person to be charge-sheeted in the case (RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI), registered suo moto by NIA on November 18, 2021. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza and Mudasir Ahmed Dar respectively on June 18, November 9 and December 17, 2022,” a statement of the NIA said.

“During investigations, it emerged that Faisal Muneer was working as an active OGW of LeT/TRF, and was involved in receiving, collecting, and supplying weapons /explosives /funds. These materials were sent/ dropped from Pakistan via drones in the areas situated near the International Border area of Samba/Kathua, for carrying out terrorist activities in India," it said.

After receiving the consignments from his associates, accused Faisal Muneer used to store them at his residence for onward delivery to terrorist operatives and their OGWs, on the directions of the LeT/TRF operatives based across the border, it added.