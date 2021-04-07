Night curfew imposed in Delhi as people were organising parties, gatherings: Jain

The Delhi government on Wednesday defended its decision to impose a night curfew in the national capital, saying it was forced to do so following reports that parties and social gatherings were being organised in the night hours without following proper protocol.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also expressed fear that the new cases could breach the last single-day spike record registered in November last year if the positivity rate escalates and safety norms are not followed by people.

While he emphasised it was too early to speculate, Jain said the government is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus infection. "We took the decision to impose a night curfew in the city, as reports were coming about parties and gatherings being held in various parts of the city. Given the situation right now, one person can spread to everyone else in a gathering and to more people, so we took the step," Jain told reporters.

Read | Delhi imposes night curfew from Tuesday till April 30

On Tuesday, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Jain said the imposition of the night curfew should not be seen as a "harsh step" as there are various categories of exemption. He said restaurants in the city usually operate till 11 pm, so in view of public safety, they have to close only one hour early.

When asked about the efficacy of night curfew in curbing cases, Jain said, "Let's wait and watch".

Jain also repeated his demand that vaccination should be made open to all adults, except those who are not medically compliant with the norms for inoculation against Covid-19.

Amid an increase in cases, he said around 2,000 beds have been added in the last few days at various hospitals, and another 2,000-2,500 beds will be added in the next couple of days. "The trend of cases needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5 per cent mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious," Jain said earlier.