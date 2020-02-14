Nitish Kumar expresses grief over UP bus accident, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of each deceased

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over a Motihari-bound bus, coming from New Delhi, meeting with an accident in Uttar Pradesh which has claimed at least 14 lives and left 25 others injured.

All the passengers were from Bihar.

Condoling the deaths, the chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured passenger of the ill-fated bus which collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district.

He also directed an official stationed at the Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi to visit the site of the mishap and ensure proper medical treatment to all those who have received injuries.