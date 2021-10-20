No harm to Congress: Harish Rawat comments on Amarinder's new party, seat-sharing plans with BJP

Congress on Wednesday made light of Captain Amarinder Singh's announcement about launching his party, saying the former Punjab Chief Minister has "destroyed himself" by talking about plans to enter into a seat-sharing with the BJP that has earned the ire of farmers.

Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat, who is also party in-charge of Punjab, said Singh's statement was "really shocking" and it seemed that he has killed the "secular Amarinder within him".

"If he wants to eat crow and go with the BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he cannot stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' AND connected to Congress' traditions for long. If he wants to go, he should," Rawat said.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh an 'opportunist', betrayed Punjab, says Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Referring to Singh's statement that his new party hopes to enter into a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' protest is resolved, he said, "who can forgive the BJP that has kept farmers at the borders for 10 months? Can Punjab forgive them for the manner in which farmers' agitation has been dealt with?"

Rawat expressed confidence that the Congress would "not suffer any loss" and it would actually divide the votes of the party's rivals.

"Congress will not be affected. Our votes will depend on performance of Channi government, the way Channi has started, it has created a good impression before Punjab and the entire nation," he said.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder S Randhawa said Amarinder has destroyed himself with this announcement. "BJP should hold an enquiry on Amarinder Singh over his whereabouts after the resignation in 1984 and his relation with Pakistan," he alleged.

Randhawa claimed that there must be some pressure on him. "We have no fear of Amarinder's decision," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos