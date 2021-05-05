‘No less than genocide’: Allahabad HC slams UP govt over deaths due to oxygen shortage

Terming the deaths of Covid-19 patients owing to shortage of oxygen in the hospitals a "criminal act", the Allahabad High Court, virtually lambasting the UP government, said that it was "no less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen".

A division bench comprising justice Siddharth Verma and justice Ajit Kumar made the observation while hearing a PIL on the spread of Covid in the state and situation at the quarantine centres.

"How can we let our people die in this way when science is so advanced that even heart transplantation and brain surgery are taking place these days," the bench said directing the state government to take immediate remedial measures.

The court also expressed serious concern over the apathetic attitude of the medical staff toward the patients at hospitals.

"Stories of hoarding of oxygen cylinders and harassment meted out to those poor citizens who were begging for an oxygen cylinder to save the life of their near and dear ones, both at the end of district administration and police administration are being viralled in social media," it said.

The court also directed that the confiscated oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and Oxymeters be made available to the hospital for use by the patients.

Earlier also the Allahabad high court had rapped the state government over its handling of the Covid situation in the state.