No screening for migrants at railway stations in Bihar, coronavirus quarantine facilities to close down: Report

Starting June 2, migrants returning from other states to Bihar will not be registered or quarantined. According to a report by The Indian Express, thermal screening at railway stations in the state is also to be discontinued. However, a medical desk team will be present at every station to treat those who are unwell.

At present, about 13 lakh migrants have arrived in the state and are quarantined in more than 5,000 centres. The centres are set to close down after the 14-day quarantine of the last batch of migrants ends on June 15.

Principal Secretary at Bihar’s Disaster Management Authority, Pratyaya Amrit, said, “We have carried out the biggest-ever evacuation exercise by bringing back over 30 lakh migrants. We are closing registration on Monday evening. In any case, maximum people have returned.”

Amrit added that door-to-door health-monitoring and medical facilities from primary health centres to Level I and Level II hospitals would remain the same.

Out of the 3,872 confirmed coronavirus cases, over 70 per cent cases are of migrants who have returned to the state after May 3. Many migrants returning to other states have tested positive for the virus.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, said that home quarantine is the best quarantine according to foreign experts. “Yet, we have run quarantine centres giving migrants all kinds of facilities, including reimbursement of train and bus fare and necessary items kit worth Rs 1,000,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told the publication, “When people have been dying of COVID infection and hunger and are still walking back home, the NDA has been thinking of election in Bihar. The BJP is planning a digital rally on June 9. This alone shows the insensitivity of the state government.”

