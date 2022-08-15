Nobody displays Pakistani flag in Kashmir now: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Asserting that days of fear, corruption and militancy were over, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said nobody displays a Pakistani flag in the Valley now.

“In this Amrit Kaal Khand, let us all strengthen our resolve to build a fear-free, corruption-free and terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, a J&K which our forefathers had dreamt of,” he said while addressing main Independence Day function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium here.

“Let us resolve a society where violence has no place, where women, children, youth, aged, poor, underprivileged have equal rights, live a quality life and are equal partners in India's developmental journey,” Sinha added.

While asserting that the days of fear, corruption and militancy were a thing of the past, the L-G, “Nobody will display a Pakistani flag in Kashmir now. Everybody will display the national flag for which the people of J&K have special pride and love.”

“J&K administration has decided to observe August 5 every year as freedom from corruption day across J&K. Continuous drives against corruption will be carried out throughout the year,” he added.

Referring to the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370, the L-G said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit a lamp of modern economic and social development three years ago.

“The J&K administration has achieved notable accomplishments in the past years and despite various challenges completed 50,726 projects with a five times speed,” Sinha revealed.

He said the Union Territory of J&K was scripting history and recording unprecedented performance in every sector. “There is a new dawn of hopes and dreams in the UT,” Sinha added.

A multi-layer security arrangement backed by aerial surveillance had been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any militant attacks.

Reports of flag hoisting, parades and cultural programmes were received from all other district headquarters of the UT. On this Independence Day the enthusiasm from people in Kashmir was phenomenal. Thousands of people participated in Independence Day functions across the Valley with enthusiasm, reports said.

The Tricolour flew from every major landmark across Kashmir, and one of them is the newly-completed Chenab bridge - the world's highest railway bridge.