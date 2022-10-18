Noida locals protest death of 7-month-old mauled by dog

Noida locals protest death of 7-month-old mauled by stray dog

The dog attacked the child inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Oct 18 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 16:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A seven-month-old child died after he was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex here, a society representative said on Tuesday. Anguished over the incident, several locals held a protest outside the society in the morning.

The dog attacked the child inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4:30 PM on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group said.

"The child was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost him late last night," Yadav told PTI. He said the police have been informed and are taking action now.

Read | Awareness key to curb stray dog menace, say experts after Noida baby mauling

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma, the child's parents are construction workers and they were engaged in work at the time of the incident. "They had kept the boy near them. But a stray dog entered the society and bit him, leaving him severely injured," Verma had told the agency on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police lodged a general diary case in the matter, officials said. The child died around 11 PM on Monday and the police case was lodged around 3 am on Tuesday, they added.

Among the protestors was a group of women who sat on a road outside the society and raised slogans against the local Noida Authority.

A senior Noida Authority official said, "We are coordinating with residential societies and dog shelters to check the menace of dog bites."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Noida
Delhi
India News
dogs

What's Brewing

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

Festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year

Festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year

 