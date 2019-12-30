Noida schools shut for two days amid severe cold

Schools in Noida will be shut for two days amid a cold wave that has swept the North of the country

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

All classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1 in all private and government schools across Noida and Greater Noida due to cold weather, officials said on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh issued a communique to this effect and directed officials to strictly enforcement the order.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region on Monday morning affecting normal life, as cold wave intensified across north India. 

On a foggy Sunday night, six people, including two minors, were killed and five others injured when their car skidded off road and fell into a canal in Greater Noida, the police said. 

