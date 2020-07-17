Not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Shekhwat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 13:41 ist
A photo of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation based on two audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying his voice is not in those recordings and that he was ready to face any probe.

The Congress' attack on Shekhawat and some rebel Congress leasers, including MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, came after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

"This is not my voice... Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe," the senior BJP leader from the state told reporters here after the Congress demanded his arrest.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded the arrest of one Sanjay Jain, whom he described as a BJP leader.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
INC

