Office-bearer of banned PFI held in MP for 'conspiracy against govt'

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested an office-bearer of the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from Bhopal on the charge of conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities, an official said.
The arrest was made on Friday in connection with a case registered by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) last year, he said.
"PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against govt), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the official said.
Also Read | NIA files charge sheet in Maoist cadres funding case
Khan was associated with the PFI and had been attending the organisation's various programmes and secret meetings since 2017, he said. In 2019, Khan joined PFI's legal cell National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and held the post of its state general secretary, the official added.
Following his arrest, Khan was presented in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till February 8.
In September last year, the Centre had banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals
Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal
India batters in a spin
In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue
Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem
Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe
Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days
DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith