Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative

Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital

Their reports for blood, CT scan and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 10 2021, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 07:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

Their reports for blood, CT scan and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, he said.

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College, said research on the Omicron variant is currently underway.

Also read: Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO chief

"The spread of this variant is rapid but it is not as fatal as the Delta variant," he said.

Meanwhile, 38 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, officials said.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 18.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 260, the officials said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
India News
Rajasthan
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now married

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now married

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

 