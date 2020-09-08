On Delhi’s Covid-19 fight, Centre can take all the credit, responsibility is mine: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading the fight against Covid-19 in Delhi and the efforts to put the capital’s economy back on track. He tells DH’s Anand Mishra and Shemin Joy that had he fought with the Modi government while Covid-19 cases were rising, the people of Delhi would have suffered. Edited excerpts from the interview:

How do you score your government’s performance?

The people of Delhi are the best judge of our performance. They gave their verdict by giving us an unprecedented 62 out of 70 seats after a full five-year term. It is the people of Delhi that have given birth to a new kind of politics, which we call “kaam ki rajneeti” (politics of work).

Today, politics in this country has become synonymous with fighting over religious and caste issues and in constant buying and selling of MLAs. No country has become a developed country without investing in the health and education of its people, yet we failed to do so for the last 70 years. We have done that in Delhi.

What are key lessons of the ‘Delhi model’ to fight Covid-19?

The situation in Delhi was under control till May-end. We had anticipated a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases with the opening up of Delhi, but the surge was more than expected. Three key principles constitute the ‘Delhi model’.

They are teamwork; acknowledging, appreciating and encouraging constructive criticism; and, three, no matter how bad the situation gets, the government cannot give up. Recently, the Karnataka Health Minister said: “Now only God can save us.” I can understand the anxiety and helplessness of that minister, but as a government, you cannot give up – because if you do, you cannot imagine the number of deaths that will result.

There was a perception battle over the fight against Covid-19. Do you concede that the Delhi government faltered?

We have worked closely with the Centre in tackling Covid-19, but we have had our share of disagreements, too. The Centre wanted to cancel our home isolation programme which was the main pillar of our overall Covid-19 strategy.

We opposed that decision. We sat down with them and cleared all their doubts and apprehensions. As for the credit for Covid-19 turnaround, I have said this before too, let them take all the credit, the responsibility is all mine.

What are your plans to rejuvenate the economy?

We are barely collecting 40% of last year’s revenues, which is a big concern. I think two factors are going to be most important. First, people will need to remove the fear of Covid-19 from their minds.

Only then can businesses start opening up and consumers will start spending. Second, governments need to avoid imposing arbitrary lockdowns. Many states are imposing two-day, five-day lockdowns. This is not going to help, they will only hurt the economy further. Each state will need to take specific measures to revive its economy.

Do you think the Centre has responded well to Chinese aggression?

China has captured our land, that is clear. The country and we are with the Centre and the Army, but we want to get our land back. Nothing less is acceptable. Secondly, the stand-off is also a big economic opportunity.

India’s dependence in terms of imports from China is not healthy. Even our toys are coming from China. It would be understandable if we were importing advanced technology from there. Instead, we are importing goods for even our daily needs, which is affecting local production and jobs. I believe this is the opportunity when the central government should, on a war footing, create huge production facilities.

A sector-wise list of our dependence should be prepared, and industrialists should be invited. They should be given all facilities. It will end our dependence on China, create jobs and boost our economy.

When Delhi riots happened, Congress accused AAP of playing second fiddle to BJP. How do you respond to this?

Delhi riots were a blot on the entire country. Only AAP is asking tough questions and seeking accountability from the BJP and the Centre. Delhi’s courts themselves have raised serious questions on the fairness of Delhi Police’s investigations.

We have also expressed our strong objection to the decision by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-General to subvert the judicial process of Delhi riots by appointing its own public prosecutors instead of the Delhi government panel, as per the provisions of law. In both episodes, Congress has been completely silent.

Why is a perception gaining ground that you are no longer anti-BJP in the manner you used to be in the past?

My allegiance is to the people of Delhi and as their Chief Minister, I am ready to go to any extent to ensure their well-being. If that means I have to plead for help with the BJP-ruled Centre, I will do so. This entire episode of surge in Covid-19 cases is one example.

If at that time, I had brought my ego to the fore and fought with the BJP-ruled Centre, who would lose? At the same time, we have repeatedly raised our concerns and protested against the Centre.

Where do you see yourself and AAP going from here now?

Kejriwal has no ambition. It is the idea of AAP and its brand of politics that has caught people’s imagination across the country. We are still a young party though, and it takes time to expand all over India. We have formed the government thrice in Delhi and are the main opposition in Punjab. No other party has managed to do that in such a short span of time. We want to take our form of politics and governance to all parts of India.