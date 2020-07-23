On first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, BJP to hold celebrations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold mega celebrations from August 5 for 15 days to mark the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370.

The party leaders claim that the historic decision has helped to restore peace in the region “but Covid-19 played a spoilsport as far as the development of J&K is concerned.”

“A 15-day long program has been chalked out to celebrate one year of August 5 decision,” BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said.

He said as far as the restoration of peace in the J&K is concerned, the situation is quite clear. “Kashmir is peaceful today and credit goes to last year’s historic decision. On the development front, Covid-19 played a spoilsport. The way development should have taken place it hasn’t,” the BJP leader said.

He said security forces too have been able to kill a record number of militants this year and protests at the encounter sites have vanished. “Today, we see no clashes at the encounter sites as youth have realised the futility of protests,” Koul said.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur said that the party has decided to celebrate the J&K’s complete integration with the Union of India. “Central ministers will address virtual rallies. They will also visit various districts of J&K and meet Refugees, Safai Karam Charis,” he said.