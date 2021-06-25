One terrorist dead in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian district

One unidentified terrorist was reportedly killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Hanjipora area of Shopian, according to news agency ANI.
The operation is underway.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces personnel who retaliated.
(With inputs from agencies)
