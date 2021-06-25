Terrorist dead in encounter with security forces in J&K

One terrorist dead in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian district

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Srinagar,
  • Jun 25 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 14:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

One unidentified terrorist was reportedly killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Hanjipora area of Shopian, according to news agency ANI.

The operation is underway.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces personnel who retaliated.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art

Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021

HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures

HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

 