Over 500 booked for protest over Bhiwani murders in Haryana's Nuh

Police here on Saturday said they have booked more than 500 people for blocking the Nuh-Alwar highway during a protest to demand the arrest of those behind the abduction and murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan whose bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani.

The FIR has been registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station, they said.

Hundreds descended on the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka here on Friday demanding the arrest of killers of two Muslim men from Rajasthan.

The protest led to a massive jam on the highway for around an hour, but police managed to control the situation and got the road cleared.

"We have registered an FIR against 500 to 600 protesters. We will identify the accused and action will be taken as per law," a senior police officer said.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day.

The family members of the deceased have named five men allegedly linked to right-wing group Bajrang Dal in their police complaint.