Pak army resorts to shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 09 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 12:16 ist
Credit/iStock Photo

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, an official said.

"At about 0630 am today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Till last reports came in, shelling exchanges were still going on in the area.

