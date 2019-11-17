Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked firing of mortar shells in Shahpur sector started around 10.15 am, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Officials said mortar shells fired by Pakistan also hit Kerni and Qasba areas of the district.

There was no report of any casualty in the shelling, which has prompted people to take shelter in safe places such as underground bunkers.

The cross-border firing was going on from both sides when last reports came in.