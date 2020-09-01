Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 01 2020, 02:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 02:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

"At 2115 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector", defence spokesman said.

Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Rajouri
Pakistan Army

