Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near the border post-Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Feb 03 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A narcotics-carrying Pakistani drone entering India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near the border post-Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line of the India-Pakistan International Border.

A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter, a BSF spokesperson said.

Pakistan
BSF

