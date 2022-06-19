Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara

Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara, operations underway

The encounter started after the forces launched a operation on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh, in Lolab area of Kupwara

PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 19 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter Sunday with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, while another gunfight was underway in Kulgam district, police said.

They said the encounter in Kupwara started after the forces launched a operation in Lolab area of the north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh,

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

"The arrested terrorist also got trapped," the police said, adding the encounter was still underway.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the proscribed LeT terror outfit.

The IGP Kashmir tweeted, "2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter."

Another encounter is underway in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, the police said.

They said the exchange of fire was going on but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.

Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara
India News

