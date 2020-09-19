Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistani troops engaged in firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling in Degwar and Malti sectors started from across the border around 9.15 pm, the spokesman said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

He said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in the two sectors and the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing.