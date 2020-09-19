Pak troops shell two sectors along LoC in JK's Poonch

Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 19 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Pakistani troops engaged in firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling in Degwar and Malti sectors started from across the border around 9.15 pm, the spokesman said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

He said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in the two sectors and the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Ceasefire
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

 