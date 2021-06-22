Passenger held for ruckus at IGI Airport over denial to fly without RT-PCR test report

A 36-year-old businessman from Uttar Pradesh was arrested as he allegedly created a ruckus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the Vistara airline did not allow him to board as he was not carrying a mandatory RT-PCR report, police said on Tuesday.

Suraj Pandey, who hails from Rudrapur, was arrested on Monday after Vistara Deputy Manager Deepak Dhandha filed a complaint in this regard.

Pandey was to head to Mumbai but did not have an RT-PCR test report. He was not allowed to fly to Mumbai following this, Dhandha claimed in his complaint.

The complaint also claimed that Pandey turned violent, started shouting and even got onto the baggage belt and started walking on it.

"We checked the CCTV footage to verify the complainant's version. From the contents of the complaint, CCTV footage and enquiry conducted so far, accused Suraj Pandey had committed offence under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said.

He was arrested and later released on bail.

According to a statement by Vistara, Pandey behaved badly with its staff and other customers, and his acts threatened the safety of ground operations.

"We have provided a full refund of the booking to the customer and notified the authorities of the incident," the statement said.