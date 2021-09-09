No proper arrangements: Mayawati on UP dengue outbreak

Patients dying due to lack of proper arrangements: Mayawati on dengue outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

The state's Firozabad district has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past over two weeks, leaving 55 people dead

  Sep 09 2021
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday voiced concern over the outbreak of dengue in Uttar Pradesh, and charged that many patients were dying due to lack of proper arrangements in government hospitals.

The state's Firozabad district has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past over two weeks, leaving 55 people dead. Some cases have been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri as well.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "In the midst of the corona pandemic in UP, the outbreak of dengue and other mysterious fever has engulfed almost the entire state at a very fast pace. Due to lack of proper arrangements in government hospitals, many patients are dying which is a matter of concern".

"The government must pay attention to this," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

