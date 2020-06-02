Patna High Court grants bail on condition of contributing to PM-CARES Fund

The Patna High Court has reportedly granted bail to two accused, languishing in jail for violating Prohibition Act, on the condition that they donate money to the PM-CARES fund for COVID-19.

The order, according to the Free Press Journal, was passed last week by Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan of Patna High Court, who conducted the hearing of the two accused through video conferencing and gave them conditional bail.

In one of the cases, the court ordered that the accused Prafulla Kumar be released once he deposits Rs 10,000 in the PM-Cares fund and shows the receipt to the court.

Prafulla was arrested in February this year after he was found to be in possession of 52 litres of beer, nine litres of foreign liquor and over 1,800 litres of Jharkhand-made liquor in his SUV.

Bihar was declared a dry state in April 2016 after the Nitish Kumar government brought a stringent law, which imposed the total prohibition of liquor in the state. Under the new legislation, either consuming, carrying, or dealing with liquor had been declared a criminal offence and the offender could be served a jail sentence of 10 years if found guilty.

Over 46,000 people are reportedly behind bars for violating Prohibition law in Bihar.

Another such case is that of Munna Mian who was incarcerated on February 22 for possessing over 200 litres of foreign liquor in his vehicle. The HC ordered that Munna be released if he contributes Rs 5,000 to the PM-CARES fund, besides submitting Rs 20,000 as a security deposit in the Special Excise Court.

The bail order comes close on the heels of similar order passed by the Jharkhand High Court in April this year. The Jharkhand HC, while granting bail to a former BJP MP Som Marandi and five others, had asked them to deposit Rs 35,000 each in the PM-CARES fund.

According to a Live Law report, Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary also asked the petitioners to download the Aarogya Setu App as soon as they were released on bail.

“The petitioners shall show proof of payment of Rs 35,000 each in the ‘Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund’ before the learned court below prior to their release,” the court said in its order.

The former BJP MP and others were booked for holding a ‘rail roko’ agitation.