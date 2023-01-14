People celebrate 'Makar Sankaranti' in Rajasthan

People celebrate 'Makar Sankaranti' by taking holy dip, flying kites in Rajasthan

People took a holy dip in the Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar lake in Ajmer and offered prayers

  Jan 14 2023, 16:07 ist
Colourful kites of various shapes and sizes dotted the skyline of Jaipur on Saturday as people took a holy dip in the Pushkar lake and offered prayers to the Sun on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

People took a holy dip in the Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar lake in Ajmer and offered prayers.

Devotees also offered prayers to the Sun on 'Makar Sankranti' which marks the end of the winter solstice.

Youths and children enjoyed kite flying to mark the festival. Kites of different sizes, shapes, and designs dotted the skyline of the pink city.

Usman Khan, a kite shop owner said kites were a little costlier as compared to last year but the sale was not affected.

He said sky lanterns and small hot air balloons made of paper were also in demand this year.

"Sky lanterns, used in the evening, are becoming equally popular and it has become a necessary item on Makar Sankranti," he added.

