Phone tapping case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD quizzed by Delhi Crime Branch for over 2.5 hours

Lokesh Sharma had challenged this FIR in the Delhi High Court and got relief from arrest from the High Court till January 13

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 07 2021, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 10:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma has been interrogated for about two and a half hours by the Delhi Crime Branch in the famous case of phone tapping.

The interrogation happened on Monday. The official sources confirmed that over a dozen questions were asked to Sharma.

In March 2021, a case was registered against Lokesh Sharma in the phone tapping case under several sections on the basis of a complaint filed by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had alleged that his image had been tarnished via the audio leaked by the OSD.

Lokesh Sharma had challenged this FIR in the Delhi High Court and got relief from arrest from the High Court till January 13.

This phone tapping controversy of Rajasthan was reported in July 2020 during the rebellion by some Congress leaders after a dispute between the Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot groups came to the fore. At that time, a purported audio clip of a phone conversation between Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leaders had surfaced. The audio was leaked to the media after which the Union Minister had filed a complaint to the then Delhi Police Commissioner through email.

During interrogation, the crime branch asked Sharma about how the clip, which went viral, reached him. Lokesh Sharma was given the notice for questioning three times in the past by the Crime Branch.

