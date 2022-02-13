PM approves extension of Modernisation of Police Forces scheme till 2025-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) for three more fiscals till 2025-26 with a central outlay of Rs 26,275 crore with the bulk going to equip forces to tackle troubles in Jammu and Kashmir, north-east and naxal-infested states.

Under the scheme, provisions have been made for expenditure on internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology, assisting states for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

The approval for extension came following the initiative taken by Home Minister Amit Shah to "modernise and improve" the functioning of police forces of states and union territories, an official statement said on Sunday.

A central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected north-eastern states and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

For modernising state police forces, Rs 4,846 crore has been earmarked while another Rs 2,080.50 crore has been approved for developing "operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities" in states and union territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation.

A central outlay of Rs 350 crore has been approved for raising of India Reserve Battalions/Specialised India Reserve Battalions while ‘Assistance to States and Union Territories for Narcotics Control, which is being continued, will get Rs 50 crore.

Besides this, to implement the ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating LWE, which has resulted in a decrease in naxal violence, six LWE related schemes with a central outlay of Rs 8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE Affected Districts and Districts of Concern to consolidate the gains

Recently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by senior Congress MP Anand Sharma has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to put the information in public domain about the states that are leading and lagging in the modernisation process.

"This will create a sense of competition and put pressure on the States lagging behind to perform better. The Committee also observes that the issues behind the under-utilisation of funds by the States also need to be identified," the report 'Police - Training, Modernisation, Reforms' tabled in Parliament last week said.

It has suggested that the MHA should consider constituting a committee which can visit the underperforming states and assist/advise/persuade them to "utilise the funds in a planned manner, otherwise the situation in these states may take a long time to show improvements".

The panel also recommended that the MHA consider re-inclusion of "mobility and construction of police infrastructure including housing" under the 'Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police'. This will help in increasing the number of vehicles for operational needs and also improving the housing satisfaction level of police personnel.

