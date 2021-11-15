PM attends 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' event in Bhopal

PM Modi attends 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' celebrations in Bhopal

Upon reaching, Modi inspected a tribal museum, their handcrafts and interacted with senior citizens of the communities

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 16:56 ist
PM Narendra Modi addresses a crowd in Madhya Pradesh on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. Credit: Screenshot via Twitter/@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' celebrations in Bhopal.

He reached the Jamburi maidan, where over two lakh people had gathered from across Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Upon reaching, Modi inspected a tribal museum, their handcrafts and interacted with senior citizens of the communities.

People had started reaching the venue since early morning by special buses and vehicles from different districts. Those from far away places had reached the capital last night only.

Also Read | PM Modi targets Congress over plight of tribals

The tribal groups were spotted in their traditional attires.

Soon after Modi ascended the dais, he was welcomed by Union and state cabinet ministers. A traditional folk dance was performed by a group of tribals.

Spread over five acres, Jamburi maidan was choc-a-block with people.

After addressing a packed gathering here, Modi left for Habibganj railway station which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 100 crore and renamed Rani Kamlapati station and dedicated it to the nation.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

 