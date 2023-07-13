PM Modi dials Home Minister Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi

PM dials Shah, enquires about flood situation in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 23:59 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, sources said.

During their conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the flood-like situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, they said.

In a tweet, the home minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi ji spoke to Union Home Minister @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna river.

"Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the Lt Governor (of) Delhi. A sufficient number of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need."

Water from the raging Yamuna river inundated several parts of Delhi on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear and prompting authorities to close all schools and colleges till July 16 and ban the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services.

The prime minister is in France on a two-day visit to attend the Bastille Day celebration.

