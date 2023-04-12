PM Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train

PM Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train connecting Ajmer to Delhi

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 12 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 12:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the flag off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

Addressing the launch event, Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'.

"It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan," he said.

"Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," Modi added.

The prime minister further said that "selfish and mean politics" had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways in the past.

"Unfortunately, selfish and mean politics had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways. Large-scale corruption neither let development happen in the railways nor did it let the railways' selection process be transparent," he said.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and it will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram.

It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

