PM Modi greets NDRF on its raising day

The NDRF is celebrating its 17th raising day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 15:18 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its raising day, and said it is making commendable efforts to assist people in the most challenging circumstances. 

The NDRF is a premier central agency tasked with responding to disasters. It is celebrating its 17th raising day.

Modi tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to the NDRF. They are making commendable efforts to assist people in the most challenging circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen disaster management apparatus including building disaster resilient infrastructure."

NDRF
Narendra Modi
National Disaster Response Force
India News

