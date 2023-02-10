PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit 2023

PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 10 2023, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 11:17 ist
Preparations for UP Global Investors Summit 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Narendra Modi
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 