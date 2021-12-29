PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet at 4 pm today

PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet on December 29; Omicron, polls on agenda

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2021, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 13:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital, ANI reported.

The PM will also discuss the surge of Covid-19 variant Omicron in the meeting.

PM Modi's meeting is expected to start at 4 pm today, according to a report.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Centre to consider postponing Uttar Pradesh polls in the wake of Omicron. However, all major political parties in the state have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delay the polls.

India recorded 781 cases of Omicron across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
council of ministers
Delhi
Omicron
Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

 