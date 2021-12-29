PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet on December 29; Omicron, polls on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital, ANI reported.

The PM will also discuss the surge of Covid-19 variant Omicron in the meeting.

PM Modi's meeting is expected to start at 4 pm today, according to a report.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Centre to consider postponing Uttar Pradesh polls in the wake of Omicron. However, all major political parties in the state have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delay the polls.

India recorded 781 cases of Omicron across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Check out the latest videos from DH: