PM Narendra Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever

  • Oct 14 2021, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 11:22 ist
PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Manmohan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Also Read | Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and inquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

