Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after he complained of fever and weakness.
The 89-year-old Congress leader, who is presently a Rajya Sabha MP, was detected with Covid-19 earlier this year.
His condition is stated to be stable.
Congress Secretary Pranav Jha tweeteed, "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Manmohan Singh-ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in the media for their concern."
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'
'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert
Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China
'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor
DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme