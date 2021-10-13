Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after he complained of fever and weakness.

The 89-year-old Congress leader, who is presently a Rajya Sabha MP, was detected with Covid-19 earlier this year.

His condition is stated to be stable.

Congress Secretary Pranav Jha tweeteed, "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Manmohan Singh-ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in the media for their concern."

Watch latest videos by DH here: