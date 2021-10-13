Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 19:20 ist
Manmohan Singh. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after he complained of fever and weakness.

The 89-year-old Congress leader, who is presently a Rajya Sabha MP, was detected with Covid-19 earlier this year.

His condition is stated to be stable.

Congress Secretary Pranav Jha tweeteed, "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Manmohan Singh-ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in the media for their concern." 

