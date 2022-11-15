Police averts tragedy as 2 IEDs defused in Jammu

The Phallian Mandal area is in close vicinity to the international border with Pakistan and it falls on the infiltration route of militants

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid
  • Nov 15 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 13:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A major tragedy was averted after police detected and later defused two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with timers near the Phallian Mandal police post in Jammu on Monday night.

A police official said the IEDs were found inside a black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station in Jammu last evening.

“The IEDs were recovered during routine searches,” he said and added a bomb disposal squad was summoned and the devices were defused without any damage to life or property.

The official said a case has been registered and did not rule out the possibility of airdropping of the IEDs by a drone from across the border.

The Phallian Mandal area is in close vicinity to the international border with Pakistan and it falls on the infiltration route of militants.

In the last few years militants have been trying to revive attacks by planting landmines (IEDs) at various locations across Jammu and Kashmir. “Some IED experts from across the border may have crossed over to Kashmir and joined the militants here to revitalize and use the deadly old technique of IED blasts,” sources said.

