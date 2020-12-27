Police deserter among 4 JeM cadres held in J&K

Police deserter among 4 Jaish-e-Mohammad cadres held in Jammu and Kashmir

Hussain had deserted the police force earlier this year

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 27 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 15:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) cadres, including a police deserter, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpora area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

"During the search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon but was stopped tactfully. The occupants tried to resist but were overpowered by the security forces," he said.

One of the arrested persons was identified as deserter SPO-turned-militant Altaf Hussain. The other three were identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray and Zahid Dar, all residents of Pulwama, he added.

Hussain had deserted the police force earlier this year. He had decamped with two AK-47 rifles along with one Jahangir, who has already been arrested.

"On further enquiry, it was found that the group is associated with banned terror organisation JeM and was operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities," the spokesperson said.

He said arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from the arrested persons. 

